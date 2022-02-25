Macy’s to purchase certain series of second lien notes
- Macy's (NYSE:M) trades 1.3% down premarket after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Macy's Retail commenced an offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding (i) 6.65% Senior Secured Debentures due 2024, (ii) 6.7% Senior Secured Debentures due 2028, (iii) 8.75% Senior Secured Debentures due 2029, (iv) 7.875% Senior Secured Debentures due 2030, (v) 6.9% Senior Secured Debentures due 2032 and (vi) 6.7% Senior Secured Debentures due 2034 for cash in an amount equal to 100% of principal amount of such series of notes.
- The offer will contain a collateral offer under the indenture governing the Second Lien Notes.
- The offer will expire on Mar.7, 2022 unless extended or earlier terminated.