Macy’s to purchase certain series of second lien notes

Feb. 25, 2022 7:01 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) trades 1.3% down premarket after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Macy's Retail commenced an offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding (i) 6.65% Senior Secured Debentures due 2024, (ii) 6.7% Senior Secured Debentures due 2028, (iii) 8.75% Senior Secured Debentures due 2029, (iv) 7.875% Senior Secured Debentures due 2030, (v) 6.9% Senior Secured Debentures due 2032 and (vi) 6.7% Senior Secured Debentures due 2034 for cash in an amount equal to 100% of principal amount of such series of notes.
  • The offer will contain a collateral offer under the indenture governing the Second Lien Notes.
  • The offer will expire on Mar.7, 2022 unless extended or earlier terminated.
