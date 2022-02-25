LendingTree Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.05, revenue of $258.3M in-line
Feb. 25, 2022 7:07 AM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LendingTree press release (NASDAQ:TREE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $258.3M (+16.2% Y/Y) in-line.
- The company expects Q1 revenue between $280M - $290M vs. consensus of $276.81M and FY2022 revenue between $1.2B - $1.25B vs. consensus of $1.22B.
- Trent Ziegler, CFO, added, "We are pleased to affirm the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results we shared preliminarily at our Investor Day earlier this month, and reaffirm our previously released 2022 annual guidance. The Home and Consumer segments continue to perform well, helping offset headwinds in our Insurance business that we see as temporary. Our capital structure and balance sheet afford us flexibility we have not had since before the onset of the pandemic and allowed us to restart our share repurchase during the quarter. Given the rapidly changing landscape across our industry, we are prepared to capitalize on evolving opportunities."