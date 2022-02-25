Three leading U.S. drug distributors approve opioid settlement
Feb. 25, 2022 7:07 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), CAH, MCKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced on Friday their decision to proceed with more than $19B worth of agreement to settle claims over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in the U.S.
- The move comes after 46 of 49 eligible states, as well as the District of Columbia and all eligible local governmental entities, agreed to join the settlement.
- As of Feb. 25, more than 90% of litigating political subdivisions have agreed to the deal or have had their claims addressed by state legislation, the companies said.
- Per the terms of the settlement, the three companies have agreed to provide up to nearly $19.5B in total over 18 years. The effective date of the agreement is Apr. 02.
- While Alabama, Oklahoma, and Washington did not participate in the agreement, West Virginia previously settled with the companies, and its local government entities are not part of the deal.
- The three companies have agreed in principle to settle claims with Native American Tribes in a separate deal after settling with the Cherokee Nation last September.