Dollar General gains after Wells Fargo calls out intriguing buying opportunity

Wells Fargo turned constructive on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) with an upgrade on the retailer to an Overweight rating from Neutral.

The firm's call on DG is centered on the idea that short-term concern has created an opportunity to pick up a high quality compounder at an attractive risk/reward profile with limited downside. A multiple of 17X EPS of $10.00-$10.25 in 2022 is called a reasonable floor for shares.

Analyst Edward Kelly: "The recent sell-off in DG provides patient investors with an attractive buying opportunity, in our view. While the near-term set-up is challenged by exposure to an increasingly stretched low-income consumer and high consensus estimates, this concern now seems overdone. 2022 certainly looks like a reset year, but we don't expect investors to waste too much time before the focus shifts back to a multi-year outlook that has only gotten better since COVID hit."

Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $220 to Dollar General (DG).

Shares of DG rose 1.60% premarket to $193.85 vs. the 52-week trading range of $173.50 to $240.14.