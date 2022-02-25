Dollar General gains after Wells Fargo calls out intriguing buying opportunity

Feb. 25, 2022 7:10 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Dollar Stores On The Rise As The Erosion Of The Middle Class Continues

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Wells Fargo turned constructive on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) with an upgrade on the retailer to an Overweight rating from Neutral.

The firm's call on DG is centered on the idea that short-term concern has created an opportunity to pick up a high quality compounder at an attractive risk/reward profile with limited downside. A multiple of 17X EPS of $10.00-$10.25 in 2022 is called a reasonable floor for shares.

Analyst Edward Kelly: "The recent sell-off in DG provides patient investors with an attractive buying opportunity, in our view. While the near-term set-up is challenged by exposure to an increasingly stretched low-income consumer and high consensus estimates, this concern now seems overdone. 2022 certainly looks like a reset year, but we don't expect investors to waste too much time before the focus shifts back to a multi-year outlook that has only gotten better since COVID hit."

Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $220 to Dollar General (DG).

Shares of DG rose 1.60% premarket to $193.85 vs. the 52-week trading range of $173.50 to $240.14.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.