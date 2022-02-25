Merck-Eisai's Keytruda/Lenvima combo gets approval in Japan for kidney cancer
Feb. 25, 2022 7:13 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), ESALY, ESALFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) drug combination of Keytruda and Lenvima was approved in Japan for radically unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a type of kidney cancer.
- The approval of the drug combination by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was backed by data from a phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial.
- This marks the second approval for the drug combo in Japan. In December 2021, Keytruda plus Lenvima was approved for unresectable, advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after chemotherapy.
- Keytruda plus Lenvima is also approved in the U.S. and Europe for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC.
- MRK -0.64% pre-market to $73.04