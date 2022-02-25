Sempra Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.16, revenue of $3.84B beats by $320M
Feb. 25, 2022 7:13 AM ETSempra (SRE)EPSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sempra press release (NYSE:SRE): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $3.84B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $320M.
- Guidance: Sempra is reaffirming its full-year 2022 earnings per common share (NYSEARCA:EPS) guidance range of $8.10 to $8.70 vs consensus of $8.47 and announcing its full-year 2023 EPS guidance range of $8.60 to $9.20 vs consensus of $8.90. Starting from the midpoint of the 2022 EPS guidance range, Sempra expects to grow long-term EPS at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6% to 8% through 2026.