Sempra Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.16, revenue of $3.84B beats by $320M

Feb. 25, 2022 7:13 AM ETSempra (SRE)EPSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sempra press release (NYSE:SRE): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $3.84B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $320M.
  • Guidance: Sempra is reaffirming its full-year 2022 earnings per common share (NYSEARCA:EPS) guidance range of $8.10 to $8.70 vs consensus of $8.47 and announcing its full-year 2023 EPS guidance range of $8.60 to $9.20 vs consensus of $8.90. Starting from the midpoint of the 2022 EPS guidance range, Sempra expects to grow long-term EPS at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6% to 8% through 2026.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.