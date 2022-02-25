Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares have surged 29.91% pre-market after the online luxury fashion retailer reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results Thursday (Feb 24, 2022).

Quarterly revenue grew 23% Y/Y to $666M. Gross merchandise value (GMV) and Digital Platform GMV each registered 22% Y/Y growth to $1.3B and $1.1B, respectively.

GMV growth was driven by Digital Platform segment performance, while the growth in Digital Platform GMV was attributed to order growth across the marketplace and an increase in AOV from $626 to $635.

Gross profit margin increased 95 bps Y/Y to 47.1%, driven by strong margin expansion in Brand Platform, partially offset by a decrease in Digital Platform Gross Profit Margin.

Q4 profit after tax totaled $97M (vs. -$2.26B loss in Q420), including $217M non-cash benefit arising from impact of lower share price on items held at fair value and remeasurements. adj. EBITDA came in at $36M.

However, the online retailer incurred an adjusted loss per share of -$0.03 for the quarter.

FY21 results: Annual revenue grew 35% Y/Y to $2.3B, with record GMV of $4.2B (+33% Y/Y). Profit after tax totaled $1.47B vs. 2020 loss of -$3.32B, while adj. EBITDA came in at $1.64M.

CEO update: "We exit the year having once again delivered market share capturing GMV growth in 2021 along with our first year of Adjusted EBITDA profitability. This positions Farfetch for an incredible 2022 focused on continuing to lead the online luxury fashion industry, growing faster than the runner-ups, and expanding profitability."

For FY22, the company expects adj. EBITDA margin of 1% to 2%, Brand Platform GMV growth of 20% to 25% Y/Y and Digital Platform GMV growth of 28% to 32% Y/Y.