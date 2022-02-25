Fed rate hike in March still in the cards despite situation in Ukraine

Concerns are growing over a Fed rate hike next month, given the global risks created by the conflict in Ukraine. It's a kind of Catch-22 situation, where raising rates could exacerbate disruptions to growth, while standing by could worsen inflation and pose a big threat to the economy. The central bank will need to tread carefully in the coming months and year, and the risks of a policy mistake has never being higher.

Fedspeak: A slate of central bank officials stuck to the idea of a rate hike next month despite the uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller even suggested a half-point move if inflation data keeps coming in hot, as well as shrinking the Fed's balance sheet no later than July. Traders also see the start of a hiking cycle in March, but are still debating how aggressive the Fed will be over the rest of the year.

"We haven't even completely absorbed and exited the supply shock from the pandemic yet," added Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at economics advisory firm RSM US.

Analyst commentary: "We have not had such a large and broader based overshoot of inflation in decades," noted Bruce Kasman, chief global economist for J.P. Morgan. While the bank expects inflation will begin to recede by the middle of the year, a sustained shock could push price pressures higher. "If that happens, the Fed is going to have some very difficult choices.”