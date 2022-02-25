ATI Physical Therapy reports Q4 results
Feb. 25, 2022 7:23 AM ETATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP), ATIP.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ATI Physical Therapy press release (NYSE:ATIP): Q4 net income of $8.74M vs. $2.19M a year ago quarter.
- Revenue of $155.8M (+1.8% Y/Y).
FY22 guidance: For the full year 2022, ATI expects net operating revenue to be in a range of $675 million to $705 million vs. consensus of $690.72M, which represents approximately 7.5% to 12.3% year over year growth. Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is expected to be in a range of $25 million to $35 million.
"While we continue to ramp our existing clinics, we are also seeing incremental growth opportunities in select markets and accordingly expect to open approximately 35 new clinics in 2022."