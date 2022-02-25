Canadian Solar signs solar corporate PPA with Brazil's Usinas

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it signed private power purchase agreements with Brazilian steelmaker Usinas (OTCPK:USNZY) committing 50% of total electricity production from a planned solar power project in Brazil.

For the PPA, Canadian Solar will develop and build the 381 MWp Morada do Sol project in Goiás state; construction is expected to start in Q1 2024 and to reach commercial operation by January 2025.

Once in operation, the company expects the project will generate 790 GWh/year of clean energy, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 432,700 households.

