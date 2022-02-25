Gentherm updates on Ukraine production and contingency plans

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) provided an impact on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a SEC filing on Friday.

"The situation in Ukraine is very fluid and we continue to monitor it closely. Our facility in Vynohradiv is on the far western corner of Ukraine near the Hungary border. At this time, our manufacturing facility is operating at normal capacity. In 2021, products manufactured at our Ukraine facility represented approximately 11% of the Company’s revenue, including automotive cables, seat heaters and steering wheel heaters."

Gentherm also said that it has a severity level based contingency response plan with customers to address the escalating situation in Ukraine and is looking to leverage its flexible global manufacturing footprint.

Shares of Gentherm fell 1.46% premarket after the situation in Ukraine worsened over the night. THRM is down more than 8.6% over the last week.