The European Union said it will deny 70% of the Russian banking system, as well as key state-owned companies, access to global capital markets, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"These sanctions will increase Russia's borrowing costs, raise inflation, and gradually erode Russia's industrial base, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday following a special meeting of the European Council held Thursday.

The remarks follow U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement on Thursday adding more banks to Russian financial institutions being sanctioned and imposing restrictions to what Russia can import. In his address, Biden emphasized that the U.S. was working closely with its allies on sanctioning Russia. "The U.S. is not doing this alone," he said. "For months we've been building a coalition of partners."

The EU measures, too, will restrict the goods that Russia will be able to buy. "Our export ban will hit the oil (sector) by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its oil refineries, which gave actually Russia export revenues of EUR 24B in 2019," von der Leyen said. "The third topic is that we ban the sale of all aircrafts, spare parts, and equipment to Russian airlines."

Similar to the U.S. sanctions, the EU will also limit the country's access to technology, such as semiconductors.

The sanctions don't completely cut Russia off from the global finance system. It's still allowed access to the SWIFT international payments system. Nations in the EU are concerned that that move would have harmful consequences to Europe and its access to energy resources.

On Thursday, Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) ADRs fell 60% after the U.S. imposed sanctions against the bank on Thursday.