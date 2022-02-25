International Game Technology signs 20-year contract extension with Rhode Island Lottery
Feb. 25, 2022 7:29 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions signed a comprehensive 20-year contract extension with the Rhode Island Lottery to remain the exclusive supplier of lottery, iLottery, instant ticket, and video lottery solutions and services through June 30, 2043.
- IGT will replace the Lottery's draw-based lottery central system with IGT's performance-driving Aurora product and all related lottery terminals and telecommunications equipment later this year.
- It will replace the draw-based lottery solution with IGT's latest technology again in 2033.
- The company will also upgrade the Lottery's iLottery system in 2023, offering a suite of powerful analytics for the Lottery.
- IGT, through a JV with Bally's, will be the exclusive supplier of video lottery terminals to the Lottery commencing Jan. 1, 2023.