International Game Technology signs 20-year contract extension with Rhode Island Lottery

Feb. 25, 2022 7:29 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions signed a comprehensive 20-year contract extension with the Rhode Island Lottery to remain the exclusive supplier of lottery, iLottery, instant ticket, and video lottery solutions and services through June 30, 2043.
  • IGT will replace the Lottery's draw-based lottery central system with IGT's performance-driving Aurora product and all related lottery terminals and telecommunications equipment later this year.
  • It will replace the draw-based lottery solution with IGT's latest technology again in 2033.
  • The company will also upgrade the Lottery's iLottery system in 2023, offering a suite of powerful analytics for the Lottery.
  • IGT, through a JV with Bally's, will be the exclusive supplier of video lottery terminals to the Lottery commencing Jan. 1, 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.