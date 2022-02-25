Ranpak Holdings reports Q4 results

Feb. 25, 2022 7:38 AM ETRanpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ranpak Holdings press release (NYSE:PACK): Q4 net loss of $2.5 million compared to net loss of $5.2 million.
  • Revenue of $109.1M (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.5M.
  • Fourth quarter constant currency Adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”) of $35.7 million is up 8.2%, or $2.7 million, year over year.
  • Outlook for 2022: On a constant currency basis, we are forecasting net revenue growth in the area of 13% – 18% vs. estimated growth of 12.21% Y/Y and AEBITDA growth of 9% – 12%, which results in a range of $425 – $445 million in constant currency net revenue vs. consensus of $429.30M and $128 – $132 million for AEBITDA.
