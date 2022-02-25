Under Armour launches $300M in accelerated share repurchase agreements

Feb. 25, 2022 7:38 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) trades 2.2% higher premarket after it announced it has entered accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements for repurchasing $300M of its Class C common stock.
  • This is post the last week's announced share repurchase program to repurchase up to $500M wherein ~$200M will remain available on completion of the ASR.
  • Under the ASRs, the company will pre-pay the $300M purchase price to the dealers and will receive an initial delivery of ~16.2M shares of Under Armour's Class C common stock, with any remaining shares expected to be received in May 2022.
