Coinciding with the company’s Q4 2021 results, neurology-focused biotech, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced a licensing deal with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and an agreement to acquire Channel Biosciences.

The worldwide license agreement with Bristol Myers (BMY) covers the development and commercialization rights to taldefgrobep alfa, an anti-myostatin adnectin, which is set to undergo a Phase 3 trial in 2022 for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Per the terms, Biohaven (BHVN) will own global rights for the experimental therapy, while Bristol Myers (BMY) is entitled to receive regulatory approval milestone payments in addition to sales-based royalties starting at high teens.

With the agreement to acquire Channel Biosciences, Biohaven (BHVN) will take ownership of the company’s Kv7 channel targeting platform, of which the lead asset is potassium channel activator, BHV-7000.

This year, the company expects to advance BHV-7000 into clinical trials with an initial focus on focal epilepsy.

Per the terms of the deal, Biohaven (BHVN) will pay $65M worth of upfront payment in its stock and $35M cash to Knopp Biosciences, the parent company of Channel Biosciences.

In addition to royalty payments, the deal also includes more than up to $1B worth of milestone payments related to BHV-7000 and Kv7 pipeline development.