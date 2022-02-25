Bristol Myers Opdivo gets EMA panel nod for use as adjuvant therapy in urothelial cancer

Feb. 25, 2022

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) for the adjuvant treatment of adults with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma with tumor cell PD-L1 expression ≥1% who are at a high risk of recurrence after undergoing surgery.
  • The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed CheckMate -274, in which Opdivo significantly reduced patients' risk of disease recurrence or death compared to placebo.
  • The company said that, if approved, Opdivo would be the first and only adjuvant immunotherapy option for patients with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
  • Opdivo received approval for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of PD-L1 expression levels, in the U.S. in August 2021.
