Bristol Myers Opdivo gets EMA panel nod for use as adjuvant therapy in urothelial cancer
Feb. 25, 2022 7:44 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) for the adjuvant treatment of adults with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma with tumor cell PD-L1 expression ≥1% who are at a high risk of recurrence after undergoing surgery.
- The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed CheckMate -274, in which Opdivo significantly reduced patients' risk of disease recurrence or death compared to placebo.
- The company said that, if approved, Opdivo would be the first and only adjuvant immunotherapy option for patients with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
- Opdivo received approval for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of PD-L1 expression levels, in the U.S. in August 2021.
- BMY -0.73% premarket to $66.61