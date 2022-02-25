Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares have surged 21.26% pre-market after the lending services provider delivered Q4 earnings and revenue beat.

Q4 revenue grew +30.3% Y/Y to $51.63M, beating estimates by $8.54M, while GAAP earnings per share came at $0.23 also exceeding estimates. Adj. EBITDA was $36.6M, compared to $24.8M in Q420.

The company facilitated 42,639 certified loans during the quarter, compared to 26,822 in the prior year quarter.

FY21 results: Total revenue was $215.7M, up from $108.9M in 2020, while GAAP net income totaled $146.1M, compared to GAAP net loss of $97.6M in 2020. The company facilitated 171,697 certified loans during the year, compared to 94,226 in 2020.

CEO update: "We saw incredible growth in 2021, with an 82% increase in certified loan growth, 98% increase in revenue and a 123% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 compared to 2020. We also added 71 new customers in 2021, up from 55 new accounts in 2020, and the average size of our lenders signed in 2021 exceeded $1.2B in total assets."

FY22 Outlook: Total Revenue expected between $210 - $240M (consensus: $231.54M) and adj. EBITDA between $135 - 160M.