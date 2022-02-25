Foot Locker sinks after full-year guidance disappoints

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) fell sharply on Friday after posting Q4 ahead of expectations but issuing weaker guidance than anticipated.

Total sales rose 8.2% during the quarter excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Q4 comparable store sales increased by 0.8%, with apparel significantly outpacing footwear.

Gross margin remained relatively flat during the quarter, decreasing by 10 basis points compared with the prior-year period, with strong merchandise margin gains offset by occupancy deleverage, which primarily reflects the elevated rent abatements in the prior year.

SG&A deleveraged by 140 basis points driven by increased labor costs, marketing and technology spend.

CFO update: "Foot Locker, Inc. is operating from a strong financial position and we continue to benefit from substantial flexibility in our real estate portfolio, allowing us to pivot our store footprint more easily as we amplify and optimize our omni-channel offerings. With the help of our external partners, we are looking to drive even more efficiency as we ensure alignment of our capital spend, cost structure and organization design in support of our strategic imperatives."

Looking ahead, Foot Locker (FL) guided for sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2022 to $8.42B to $8.60B vs. $9.1B and comparable sales to be off 8% to 10%. EPS of $4.25 to $4.60 is anticipated vs. $6.44 consensus. The board said it plans to continue to evaluate the dividend program on a quarterly basis. A new $1.2B share repurchase program was approved.

Shares of Foot Locker peeled off 15.96% premarket to $34.80 to carve out a new 52-week low.