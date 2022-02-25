International Consolidated Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -€0.06, revenue of €8.46B

  • International Consolidated Airlines press release (OTCPK:ICAGY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of -€0.06.
  • Revenue of €8.46B (+8.3% Y/Y).
  • Current passenger capacity plans for 2022 are for around 65% of 2019 capacity in quarter 1 and for around 85% of 2019 capacity for the full year. Omicron has affected bookings in January and February 2022 but has had a minimal impact on bookings for Easter and summer 2022.
  • Capex in 2022 is expected to be €3.9B, reflecting the need to re-build capacity towards pre-pandemic levels, the delay of aircraft deliveries from 2021 and certain pre-delivery payments deferred from previous years. 25 new aircraft are expected to be in delivered in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.