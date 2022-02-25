International Consolidated Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of -€0.06, revenue of €8.46B
- International Consolidated Airlines press release (OTCPK:ICAGY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of -€0.06.
- Revenue of €8.46B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Current passenger capacity plans for 2022 are for around 65% of 2019 capacity in quarter 1 and for around 85% of 2019 capacity for the full year. Omicron has affected bookings in January and February 2022 but has had a minimal impact on bookings for Easter and summer 2022.
- Capex in 2022 is expected to be €3.9B, reflecting the need to re-build capacity towards pre-pandemic levels, the delay of aircraft deliveries from 2021 and certain pre-delivery payments deferred from previous years. 25 new aircraft are expected to be in delivered in 2022.