Greenwave Technology Solutions announces 300:1 share consolidation

  • Greenwave Technology Solutions (OTCPK:MSRT) stated Friday that it will be consolidating all of its outstanding shares to meet the Nasdaq's stock price listing requirement.
  • Share consolidation ratio is set at 300:1, that is 1 share post-consolidation for every 300 shares held pre-consolidation. The company expects its issued and outstanding shares to be reduced to 3,316,238 from current 994,871,337 shares.
  • The effective date of the consolidation is February 28, 2022.
  • "This share consolidation is necessary for Greenwave to meet the share price listing requirements of Nasdaq. Uplisting our common stock a national exchange is a top priority over the coming months," said CEO Danny Meeks.
