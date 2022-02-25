Greenwave Technology Solutions announces 300:1 share consolidation
Feb. 25, 2022 7:54 AM ETGreenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (MSRT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (OTCPK:MSRT) stated Friday that it will be consolidating all of its outstanding shares to meet the Nasdaq's stock price listing requirement.
- Share consolidation ratio is set at 300:1, that is 1 share post-consolidation for every 300 shares held pre-consolidation. The company expects its issued and outstanding shares to be reduced to 3,316,238 from current 994,871,337 shares.
- The effective date of the consolidation is February 28, 2022.
- "This share consolidation is necessary for Greenwave to meet the share price listing requirements of Nasdaq. Uplisting our common stock a national exchange is a top priority over the coming months," said CEO Danny Meeks.