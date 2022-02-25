BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) falls more than 3% in Europe after reporting a drop in Q4 profit, hurt by €800M in additional costs due to rising natural gas prices in Europe, and expecting results to decline in 2022 in a slowing economy.

The company Q4 net profit fell to €898M (~$1B) from €1.06B in the year-ago quarter and below €969M analyst consensus estimate, while sales jumped 24% Y/Y to €19.78B, beating expectations of €18.44B, after it raised prices by 25% and volumes by 11% in an effort to fight rising inflationary pressures.

Q4 volumes increased across all divisions except in the materials segment, while EBIT rose 4.5% to €2.18B; free cash flow improved 84% to €1.8B.

"We will implement further substantial price increases in the coming months to pass on the significantly higher costs and improve our margins in the downstream businesses," CEO Martin Brudermueller said, adding that "established pricing procedures in these businesses lead to a delay in passing on costs" in 2021.

For FY 2022, BASF forecasts EBIT of €6.6B-€7.2B, down from €7.77B in 2021, return on capital employed of 11.4%-12.5%, down from 13.5%, and sales of €74B-€77B, below €78.6B amassed in 2021.

"BASF expects global economic growth of 3.8% to be somewhat more moderate in 2022 following the very strong recovery in 2021," the company said.

The company also said prepared to push through an IPO of the Wintershall Dea oil and gas business if joint venture partner LetterOne continues its opposition; LetterOne, owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, has said it will block any short-term IPO attempt.