EU is set to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets in sanctions package- FT
Feb. 25, 2022 8:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The European Union is working on a plan to freeze the assets of Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov, his foreign minister, that's expected to be approved on Friday, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
- The package of measures intended to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will also include measures against Russian banks and industry, the people said.
- Earlier today, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said the organization will deny most of the Russian banking system access to global capital markets.