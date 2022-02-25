Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) delivered third-quarter results that left investors concerned as revenue grew at its slowest rate since 2014, but Bank of America said the company is focusing on its users, services and products amid a tough macro environment.

Analyst Eddie Leung, who has a $193 price target and buy rating on the stock, noted that both Taobao and TMall gross merchandise volume grew "low single-digit" year-over-year amid a slowdown in China's online retail space and when that is coupled with soft demand for the company's cloud computing products amid regulatory pressures, there are a lot of external forces working against Alibaba at the moment.

"The company focuses on those factors on which it still has control, such as growing its user base, especially in the less developed areas, as domestic annual customers was up 13% YoY to 882m and Taobao Deals’s annual customers was up 180% YoY to 280m; and expanding logistics services for merchants and users, such as more options in cross-border and delivery-to-home," Leung wrote in a note to clients, adding that 67% of Cainiao logistics system revenue was generated from "external clients."

In addition, Alibaba is focusing on improving where it sources its products from as well as the user experience, including using more direct sales to customers in more categories. It's also working on giving merchants incentives to try out new channels and marketing and tech features, as merchant streaming accounted for an estimated 60% of Taobao Live gross merchandise volume.

Leung also cited commentary from the company that it expects losses related to Taobao Deals and Taoxianda to "gradually narrow," though domestic consumption and corporate spending on IT and logistics are likely to remain "subdued" in the near-term.

Alibaba shares fell slightly in premarket trading to $108.80.

The Daniel Zhang-led Alibaba also reiterated its plan to have some of its some of its businesses organized like companies in an effort to improve efficiency in certain areas like strategy and capital planning, which Leung said "could bring optionality value in the long-term from initiatives such as Lazada, Cloud, local services and Cainiao."

On Thursday, Alibaba said it earned $2.65 a share, on $38.1 billion in sales in its fiscal third-quarter. Those sales rose just 10% from a year ago. Analysts were expecting the company to report $38.9 billion, in revenue for the quarter ending December 31.

The company also said that global annual active consumers reached 1.28 billion at the end of the quarter, up 43 million.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs compiled a list of stocks that retail investors bought and sold the most since 2019, with investors dumping $776 million worth of Alibaba over the time frame, the largest on the list.