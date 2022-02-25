Cara, Vifor's Kapruvia gets EMA panel backing to treat itch in hemodialysis patients

Feb. 25, 2022 8:13 AM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Scientists working together on a research

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Kapruvia (difelikefalin) to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus linked with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients.
  • The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use was backed by data from two phase-3 trials, KALM-1 and KALM-2, and supportive data from additional 32 clinical studies.
  • The European Commission decision on the application is expected in Q2.
  • Kapruvia is approved in the U.S. under the name KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection.
  • CARA +1.97% premarket to $10.35
