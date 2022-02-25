Ocugen bolsters cash even as Q4 expenses rise amid advances in COVID-19 vaccine

Feb. 25, 2022 8:12 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is trading ~5% higher in the pre-market Friday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials indicated a multifold rise in liquidity even as the company made progress in the COVID-19 vaccine front.
  • Just last week, Malvern, Pennsylvania-based biotech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application (NYSE:IND) for the COVID-19 shot, commercially known as Covaxin.
  • Last year, the company filed an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the FDA for its use in children aged 2 – 18 years.
  • “..We bolstered our pediatric Emergency Use Authorization submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a safety database of more than 36 million teens vaccinated with COVAXIN,” Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shankar Musunuri noted.

  • In Jan. 2022, the company has also started a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its gene therapy candidate OCU400 in the treatment of inherited retinal diseases caused by NR2E3 and RHO disease genotypes. More updates on the multi-center open label trial are expected in due course.

  • However, during the quarter, Ocugen (OCGN) has recorded $7.1M and $7.5M in R&D and G&A expenses, indicating ~344% YoY and ~241% YoY growth, respectively. For the full year, R&D and G&A expenses have climbed ~448% YoY and ~186% YoY to $35.1M and $22.9M, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, the net loss for the quarter and full-year has expanded ~284% YoY and ~166% YoY to reach $14.6M and $58.4M. Yet, the cash and equivalents at the end of the year stood at $95.1M, nearly four times the level as of 2020 year-end.
  • After a sharp rally, Ocugen (OCGN) shares slumped this week after the company announced a public offering of common stock a few days ago.
