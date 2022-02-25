AIkido Pharma to raise $22M in stock offering

Feb. 25, 2022 8:14 AM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for purchasing 11K shares of Series O redeemable convertible preferred stock and 11K shares of Series P redeemable convertible preferred stock.
  • Each share of Series O and Series P preferred stock has a purchase price of $952.38, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $1,000 stated value of each share.
  • Each share of Series O and Series P preferred stock is convertible into shares of AIkido's common stock at an initial conversion price of $1/share.
  • To the extent Series O or P preferred stock is converted or otherwise not redeemed after 120 days from closing, the company will use such net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Total net proceeds from the offer is seen at ~$20.9M.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Feb.24.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.