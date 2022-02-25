AIkido Pharma to raise $22M in stock offering
Feb. 25, 2022 8:14 AM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for purchasing 11K shares of Series O redeemable convertible preferred stock and 11K shares of Series P redeemable convertible preferred stock.
- Each share of Series O and Series P preferred stock has a purchase price of $952.38, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $1,000 stated value of each share.
- Each share of Series O and Series P preferred stock is convertible into shares of AIkido's common stock at an initial conversion price of $1/share.
- To the extent Series O or P preferred stock is converted or otherwise not redeemed after 120 days from closing, the company will use such net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Total net proceeds from the offer is seen at ~$20.9M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Feb.24.