Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) says President and CEO Rob Henderson is stepping down for personal reasons, effective immediately, to be succeeded on an interim basis by Board Chair Alan Hair.

Henderson took the helm at Great Panther in April 2020 after serving as President and CEO of Amerigo Resources and senior VP of technical services with Kinross Gold.

Hair spent 23 years at Hudbay Minerals, including three years as President and CEO during 2016-19.

Resources have dropped materially at Great Panther's two Mexican assets, Taylor Dart writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.