Hot Stocks: ETSY, SQ jump on earnings reports; ZS, INTU slide

The aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to reverberate on Wall Street during Friday's pre-market action, as investors wondered where the market would go following Thursday's volatile session.

In terms of single-stock stories, earning news provided the main theme before the opening bell. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Block (NYSE:SQ) both posted double-digit percentage gains following their quarterly reports. Meanwhile, financial figures sparked a decline in shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Gainers

Etsy (ETSY) jumped 17% in pre-market trading, adding to a 10% rally posted in the previous session. The latest gains followed the release of better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The online auction platform reported a Q4 profit that topped consensus by about 44%. Revenues climbed 16% from last year to reach $717M -- exceeding estimates by nearly $32M.

Block (SQ) also staged a substantial pre-market rally, driven by a strong quarterly report. The payment platform exceeded projections on both its top and bottom lines.

SQ reported that its CashApp product generated nearly $2B in Bitcoin-related revenue during the quarter. Looking ahead, the company predicted that gross payment volume on its flagship Square product would rise 35% for the months of January and February.

Decliners

Zscaler (ZS) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly report, despite results that surpassed expectations. Analysts noted that the firm's forecast did not live up to high expectations on Wall Street.

Following the earnings release, shares of the cloud security company declined nearly 12% before the opening bell.

The release of financial figures put pressure on Intuit (INTU) as well. Shares slumped more than 3% after the maker of tax preparation software reported quarterly earnings and revenue that fell short of expectations.

