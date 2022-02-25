KAR Auction Services skyrockets on favorable reaction from analysts

  • Analysts are reacting favorably to KAR Auction Services' (NYSE:KAR) deal to sell its ADESA U.S. physical auction business to Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) for $2.2B.
  • After posting more than 55% gain in its after-hours session yesterday on the deal announcement, the stock price is 66.2% higher in its premarket trade today.
  • Truist Securities sees positive implications for both stocks as analyst Naved Khan says deal will allow KAR to monetize its extensive real estate footprint across the U.S. and move toward becoming a more asset-light, digital marketplace provider.
  • Guggenheim also weighed in with an upgrade to Neutral from Sell and Stifel also indicated that Carvana is acquiring path to market share leadership with deal.
