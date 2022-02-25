IronNet jumps 5% despite cyber security stocks pulling back after sharp rally

Feb. 25, 2022 8:33 AM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)ZS, CHKP, FTNT, PANWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Digital Security and data protection

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cyber security company IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) continued its strong run, gaining another 5% in premarket trading on Friday, one day after it surged 34% amid renewed interest in the sector due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Over the past month, IronNet shares have soared nearly 70%.
  • Other cyber security stocks looked to pull back on Friday, however, as companies like Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) all saw modest declines premarket.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares fell sharply on Friday after the company beat fourth-quarter expectations, but issued guidance that fell short of what Wall Street was expecting.
  • IronNet, which went public in August 2021 via a combination with a special acquisition purpose company, recently signed an agreement with Tumim Stone Capital wherein the former has the right to sell to Tumim Stone up to $175 million of its stock.
