Core consumer inflation rises 5.2% in January, in line with consensus

January Personal Income and Outlays: Income 0.0% M/M vs. -0.3% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.3%).

The core PCE index, a key inflation metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, stayed elevated 5.2% Y/Y in January.

Personal income increased $9.0B, or less than 0.1% in January, as higher compensation was mostly offset by lower government social benefits.

Consumer spending: +2.1% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus and -0.8% prior (revised from -0.6%).

In the goods sector, consumers spent more on motor vehicles and parts "other" nondurable goods, and recreational goods and vehicles. In the services sector, they increased spending in housing and utilities

PCE Price Index: +0.6% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus and +0.5% prior.

On Y/Y basis, PCE Price Index: +6.1% vs. +6.1% consensus and +5.8% in December.

Core PCE Price Index: +0.5% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and % prior.

+5.2% Y/Y vs. consensus and +5.2% in December.

Personal saving rate was 6.4% in January, down from 8.2% in December and 10.5% in July.

With demand strong, durable good orders jumped past consensus in January.