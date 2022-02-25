Reactions to global conflict by the stock market vary greatly, with the Iraq War selloff lasting just seven days, according to BofA Securities.

Strategist Michael Hartnett said he and his team "totally get the 'sell-the-rumor, buy-the-fact' short-covering" in yesterday's market action, where the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) went from down 3% to close up more than 3%.

But "the invasion exacerbates & extends bear fundamentals of higher inflation which require central bank tightening, which is unlikely to end until 'rates shock' causes 'recession shock'; put another way, Russia/Ukraine increases risk of stagflation & 'policy mistake,'" he added.

Considering the adage "buy on the sound of the cannon, sell on the sound of the bugle," Hartnett illustrated how long conflict selloffs lasted.

The Israel/Arab war, which combined with an oil embargo, saw a selloff of 27 trading days, with the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) falling 17% and oil (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) rising 36%. The selloff during the Ukraine conflict in 2014 lasted six days, the S&P fell 1%, the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 10 basis points and oil fell 4%.

Overall, the S&P fell an average of 7% in conflict selloffs, with the 10-year yield up 16 basis points and oil prices up 1%.

BofA also says a bear era is beginning.