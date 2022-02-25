Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) plunged on Friday as analysts set expectation lower for the alternative meat seller following the Q4 earnings report.

Bank of America reduced is price target on Beyond Meat (BYND) to $45 and reiterated an Underperform rating.

"Gross margins were negatively impacted by lower revenue per pound, increased trade discounts and increases in per unit manufacturing costs including logistics, inventory write-offs. Looking to FY22 BYND provided a preliminary sales outlook of $560mm-$620mm (midpoint below our prior $602mm) with a slow expected start to both 1Q sales and gross margins," updated BofA.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer warned it is not the right time to snap up shares of Beyond Meat after taking in the report.

"Management ramped up investment spending in an environment of slowing growth at retail, leading to significant losses. We expect a meaningful reset of Street numbers and view a path to profitability even more challenging going forward. Increasing competitive pressures from Impossible Foods and foodservice challenges likely persist going forward. Amid ongoing competitive headwinds and execution challenges, we believe investors should remain sidelined."

Other firms cutting price targets on Beyond Meat (BYND) include Piper Sandler (to $50 from $54), Cowen (to $42 from $53), JPMorgan (to $32 from $54), Mizuho (to $45 from $59). All those reset growth and profit expectations lower.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) fell 11.22% premarket to $43.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $42.65 to $162.78.