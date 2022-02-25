Durable goods orders jump well above consensus in January
- January Durable Goods: +1.6% vs. +0.8% expected and +1.2% prior (revised from -0.7%).
- Transportation equipment led the increase, rising +3.4% to $87.6% in January.
- Core durable goods orders: +0.7% compared with +0.4% consensus and +0.9% prior (revised from +0.6%).
- Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods rose +0.9% to $1,283.2B, marking twelve consecutive months of increases.
- Durables excluding defense: +1.6% vs. +0.1% consensus and +2.7% in December (revised from +0.3%).
- Non-defense orders ex aircraft: +0.9% vs. +0.5% expected and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.3%).
- Earlier this week, Kansas City Fed composite index rose over the prior month.