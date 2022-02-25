Pfizer, Biohaven's rimegepant gets EMA panel nod for migraine treatment
Feb. 25, 2022
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of 75 mg dose of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults who have at least four migraine attacks per month.
- The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use was backed by data from three phase 3 trials and a long-term safety study in acute treatment of migraine, and a phase 3 study with a 1-year open-label extension in the preventive treatment of migraine.
- The companies said that, if approved, rimegepant will be the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist in the EU, and the only migraine medication approved for both acute and preventive treatment.
- Rimegepant is sold as Nurtec ODT in the U.S. and is approved for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
- Pfizer has commercialization rights to rimegepant in markets outside the U.S., while Biohaven leads research and development globally and retains the U.S. market.
