Aquestive posts positive topline study data for epinephrine oral film

  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is trading ~6% higher in the premarket Friday after the commercial-stage pharmaceutical company announced positive topline data from its Part 1 of the EPIPHAST study for AQST-109 epinephrine oral film.
  • In the randomized open-label trial involving healthy adults, AQST-109 was compared with intramuscular injection of epinephrine.
  • For lead formulations of AQST-109, the median time to peak concentration stood at 13.5 minutes and 22.5 minutes, respectively, according to the company.
  • In line with the feedback received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company’s pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) submission, the trial subjects were also given a 0.5mg intramuscular injection (IM) of epinephrine.
  • The findings indicated that two formulations of AQST-109 can lead to faster delivery of clinically meaningful blood concentrations of epinephrine compared to a higher dose of epinephrine IM injection without the concerns of safety and tolerability, Aquestive (AQST) added.
  • Part 2 of the trial has already begun, and topline data are expected in H1 2022.

  • Read: Aquestive (AQST) was among six companies added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in December.

