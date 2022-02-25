Aquestive posts positive topline study data for epinephrine oral film
Feb. 25, 2022 8:39 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is trading ~6% higher in the premarket Friday after the commercial-stage pharmaceutical company announced positive topline data from its Part 1 of the EPIPHAST study for AQST-109 epinephrine oral film.
- In the randomized open-label trial involving healthy adults, AQST-109 was compared with intramuscular injection of epinephrine.
- For lead formulations of AQST-109, the median time to peak concentration stood at 13.5 minutes and 22.5 minutes, respectively, according to the company.
- In line with the feedback received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company’s pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) submission, the trial subjects were also given a 0.5mg intramuscular injection (IM) of epinephrine.
- The findings indicated that two formulations of AQST-109 can lead to faster delivery of clinically meaningful blood concentrations of epinephrine compared to a higher dose of epinephrine IM injection without the concerns of safety and tolerability, Aquestive (AQST) added.
- Part 2 of the trial has already begun, and topline data are expected in H1 2022.
