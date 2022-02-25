ETFs observed weekly inflows for the first week out of the previous four

For the first week out of the previous four, exchange traded funds and conventional funds attracted net new capital on the week ending Feb. 23, according to Refinitiv Lipper, $3.9B in total led by money markets.

Breaking down the data, investors will see that money market funds pulled in $6.3B, and equity funds attracted $254M. While table fixed income funds lost $1.5B and tax exempt fixed income funds retracted $1.2B.

Equity-based ETFs garnered a total of $2.9B of new capital on the week, led by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which took in $1.4B, and SPDR Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) +$605M.

At the same time, the two ETFs that experienced the most significant outflows were the Select Sector: Financial Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) and iShares: ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU), retracting $893M and $501M.

From a fixed income exchange traded fund vantage point, the financial markets experienced positive weekly inflows totaling $1.5B. Leading the charge was the iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates (NYSEARCA:LQD), which attracted $883M, and the iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +$478M.

At the other end of the spectrum, the iShares: Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) and iShares: Broad USD Investment Grade Corporates ETFs (NASDAQ:USIG) were the largest retractors at $361M and $177M.

This week experienced a turnaround in fund flows after last week the space lost $46.4B led by money market funds.