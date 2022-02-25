Chinese on-demand delivery platform, Dada Nexus jumps 8% on investment by JD.com

Feb. 25, 2022

  • JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) investment in China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) has obtained all the requisite regulatory approvals.
  • It is currently expected that this transaction will close by end of February 2022.
  • Upon closing, Dada will issue to JD.com certain number of ordinary shares in consideration for $546M in cash and certain strategic resources from JD.com.
  • JD.com will hold, taking into account its existing shareholding, ~52% of Dada’s issued and outstanding shares and expects to consolidate financial statements.
  • Mr. Jun Yang will resign from his position as a director of the board of directors of Dada, effective upon closing of the transaction.
  • DADA shares +8.4% during pre-market trade.
  • JD shares +0.6% during pre-market trade.
