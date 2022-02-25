Starwood Property Trust Q4 marks record investment activity of $7.1B, led by CRE

Feb. 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) stock is rising 2.3% in premarket trading after the real estate- and infrastructure-focused finance firm achieved record investment activity of $7.1B in Q4, including $4.4B in commercial real estate lending.
  • Residential lending transaction volume was $1.8B in Q4 and infrastructure lending acquired $427M of floating-rate loans during the quarter.
  • "To fund our record pace of investments and our pipeline, we recently raised $1.7B from debt and equity," said President Jeffrey DiModica. "With $9.0B of available secured financing and corporate debt capacity, we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the market."
  • Q4 distributable EPS of $1.10, including $0.62 from sale of interests in the Woodstar Fund; consensus is $0.53 and Q3 distributable EPS was $0.52.
  • Q4 revenue of $289.7M misses the consensus estimate of $349.5M and fell from $302M in Q3.
  • Undepreciated book value per share increased by $3.60 to $20.74 during Q4.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
