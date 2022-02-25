U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +4.1% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and a 25% Y/Y rise in revenues, saying its "numerous" price increases and surcharges in 2021 are helping to offset inflation and maintain margins.

Q4 net loss totaled $19M, compared with net income of $4.6M in the year-earlier quarter, which was aided by $31.3M related to the recognition of shortfall fees in the company's Oil and Gas segment.

Q4 overall volume sold increased 5% Q/Q and 48% Y/Y to 4.18M tons; Industrial & Specialty Products tons sold rose 1% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y to 1.08M, while Oil & Gas tons sold gained 6% Q/Q and 63% Y/Y to 3.09M.

U.S. Silica said customer demand for its Industrial & Specialty Products remained stronger than anticipated across most end markets, with record sales for high-purity filtration products; in Oil & Gas, proppant and logistics demand improved sequentially, driven by stronger customer activity, particularly in west Texas... "Given these developments, we are essentially sold out of sand proppant."

Looking to Q1 and FY 2022, U.S. Silica said its two segments "remain well positioned for sustainable, long-term growth in their respective markets... The company is focused on free cash flow and de-levering the balance sheet and intends on being cash flow positive in 2022, keeping an estimated $40M-$60M of capital expenditures within operating cash flow."

U.S. Silica shared have gained 2% during the past year but advanced 25% YTD.