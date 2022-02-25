Dow Jones has best day of 2022, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rally on Ukraine talks

Following up on the previous day's late rally, stocks finished higher again on Friday. The Dow Jones had its best performance in 2022 and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erased weekly losses.

Stocks plunged early Thursday amid news that Russia had invaded Ukraine, but the major indices turned around in the middle of the day, bolstered by coordinated sanctions from Western countries and a pledge by the U.S. government to protect NATO allies.

Shares finished Thursday notably higher and this momentum carried over into Friday's action. Sentiment received a further boost after Russia proposed talks with Ukraine to take place in Minsk. However, Russian forces are still bearing down on Kyiv.

The Dow (DJI) closed +2.5%, led by price gains in UnitedHealth, J&J and Amgen. Meanwhile, the S&P (SP500) finished +2.2% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.6%.

Looking at the specifics, the Dow notched a gain of 834.92 points, climbing to a finish of 34,058.75. The S&P 500 rose 95.95 to end at 4,384.65. The Nasdaq recorded a closing mark of 13,694.62, a gain of 221.04 on the session.

All 11 S&P sectors concluded higher with Materials and Financials at the top. Info Tech was the weakest. The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten. The 10-year is flat at 1.96%, while the 2-year is up 2 basis points to 1.57%.

Commenting on the market, Kinsale Trading said this "remains a very 'touchy' and headline driven market without much liquidity so the risk of a selloff to new lows does still exist, especially with traders potentially looking to de-risk into the weekend."

The firm added: "Technically speaking, a rally beyond yesterday’s high could trigger a further squeeze while a failure at yesterday’s highs would open the door to another airpocket and potential test of our downside measured move target of 4,065, or even the psychologically important round 4,000 level."

On the economic front, January durable goods orders rose much more than anticipated.

"In January, auto sales, core retail sales, industrial production, payroll employment, core durable goods orders, and new home sales (with revisions) beat consensus estimates," RenMac Research tweeted. "This was a month Omicron was spreading rapidly. It’s fading now. Fed hiking into an inflationary boom."

Among active stocks, Etsy is the biggest gainer in the S&P following strong holiday results. Intuit is among the weakest post-earnings.