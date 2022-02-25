Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones rise as Russia proposes talks with Ukraine

The stock market is moving up a bit Friday after Russia proposed high-level talks with Ukraine.

The proposed talks would be held in Minsk. Ukraine has not responded, though, and Russian forces are still bearing down on Kyiv.

The Dow (DJI) +0.4%, S&P (SP500) +0.3% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.1% are up, but trading looks set to be choppy.

The Treasury yield curve is flattening. The 10-year is up 3 basis points to 2%, while the 2-year is up six basis points to 1.61%.

"We believe the fundamentals are secure. Ukraine adds to, but does not decisively change, the higher inflation and lower growth risks markets were already dealing with," eToro's Ben Laidler wrote. "Many underlying fundamentals have been strengthening. We are coming off a good Q4 earnings season, with economies now reopening. Valuations are lower, Fed risk better priced, and sentiment poor. A March 16th Fed hike could be a cathartic event."

On the economic front, January durable goods orders rose much more than anticipated.

See the stocks making the biggest moves this morning.