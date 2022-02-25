Universal Security Instruments rallies on merger agreement with Infinite Reality
Feb. 25, 2022 8:58 AM ETUniversal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) trades 29.5% higher premarket after it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Infinite Reality wherein the latter's shareholders will become the majority owners (97%) of former's outstanding common stock on merger closure.
- Infinite Reality is the new Metaverse innovation and entertainment company born out of the powerful combination of social ecommerce platform app Display Social and leading entertainment production facility Thunder Studios.
- The merger will lead to a publicly traded company operating under the Infinite Reality name.
- The value of the business assets of Universal Security and its ongoing business will continue to inure to the benefit of its pre-merger shareholders
- As part of the transaction, Universal Security is evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize the value of its safety and security device operating business.
- "We believe the combination with Infinite Reality will allow us to merge with an innovative and forward-looking partner focusing on the ubiquitous social media, Metaverse and NFT world, thereby allowing our shareholders the opportunity to realize value in a very active sector in the market," CEO Harvey Grossblatt commented.
- Merger is expected to close in Q2.