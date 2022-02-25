Amylyx ALS candidate goes under European review

Feb. 25, 2022 8:59 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

ALS acronym on colorful wooden cubes

chrupka/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX), a development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases announced on Friday that the European regulators have validated the company’s marketing application for AMX0035 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • With the decision, the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the experimental therapy goes under the review of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
  • “We are building out our European team to be prepared to launch AMX0035 should the CHMP review result in a positive opinion, as we know people with ALS and their families have no time to wait,” remarked Stéphanie Hoffmann-Gendebien, EMEA head of Amylyx (AMLX).
  • The regulatory submission is backed by data from the Phase 2 CENTAUR trial where the ALS patients who received AMX0035 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the clinical decline at the end of six months.
  • Currently, AMX0035 is under regulatory review in both U.S. and Canada for ALS. The decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected by June 29.
  • Amylyx (AMLX) made its public debut this year targeting $190M in gross proceeds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.