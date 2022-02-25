Amylyx ALS candidate goes under European review
Feb. 25, 2022 8:59 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX), a development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases announced on Friday that the European regulators have validated the company’s marketing application for AMX0035 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- With the decision, the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the experimental therapy goes under the review of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
- “We are building out our European team to be prepared to launch AMX0035 should the CHMP review result in a positive opinion, as we know people with ALS and their families have no time to wait,” remarked Stéphanie Hoffmann-Gendebien, EMEA head of Amylyx (AMLX).
- The regulatory submission is backed by data from the Phase 2 CENTAUR trial where the ALS patients who received AMX0035 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the clinical decline at the end of six months.
- Currently, AMX0035 is under regulatory review in both U.S. and Canada for ALS. The decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected by June 29.
- Amylyx (AMLX) made its public debut this year targeting $190M in gross proceeds.