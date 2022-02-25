BVK and Paramount JV acquires M&M’s World flagship store at 1600 Broadway
Feb. 25, 2022 9:00 AM ETParamount Group, Inc. (PGRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bayerische Versorgungskammer and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) have formed a joint venture and acquired a retail condominium at 1600 Broadway for $191.5M from Sherwood Equities.
- The 26K sq. ft. retail property, which is located in the heart of Times Square, is 100% leased to Mars and serves as the flagship location for M&M’s World.
- In connection with the acquisition, the joint venture obtained a 10-year, $98M interest-only loan that has a fixed rate of 3.45%.
- This acquisition marks the second time Paramount has partnered with BVK. BVK also owns a 31.1% stake in 300 Mission Street, San Francisco.
- PGRE shares +23% premarket to $11.43.