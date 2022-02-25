Everbridge stock falls on Q4 losses, mixed FY22 guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares have dropped -24.39% pre-market after the software firm reported a Q4 adj. net loss of $2.1M (vs. $0.6M income in Q420) and issued a mixed guidance for FY22.

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.05, compared to $0.02 net income per share for the prior year quarter. Total revenue grew 36% Y/Y to $102.8M.

Vernon Irvin, co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Revenue Officer of Everbridge, stated, "We exceeded our fourth quarter and full year 2021 guidance, driven by the continued success of our strategic CEM and Population Warning solutions. We are taking decisive actions to streamline, integrate and reduce complexity in our key offerings, which we expect to drive sustainable growth in the years ahead."

FY21 results: Total revenue grew 36% Y/Y to $368.4M; Non-GAAP net income was $9.5M, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(0.9) million in 2020.

Outlook: The company issued a downside guidance for Q122, expecting Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.18)-($0.17) vs. consensus of $($0.09) and revenue of $98.8-99M vs. $103.60M consensus. FY22 Non-GAAP EPS is expected between $0.22 and $0.26 vs. ($0.10) consensus and revenue is projected to be in the range of $426-432M vs. $447.91M consensus.