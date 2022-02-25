Taiwan Semiconductor to comply with export rules, as Taiwan sanctions Russia
Feb. 25, 2022 9:12 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)SSNLF, AAPLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) said on Friday that it would comply with Taiwan's decision to sanction Russia and abide by the country's new export control rules after the Vladimir Putin-led country invaded Ukraine this week.
- "TSMC complies with all applicable laws and regulations and is fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced," it said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
- "The company also has a rigorous export control system in place, including a robust assessment and review process to ensure export control restrictions are followed."
- Earlier this week, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor would replace Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as the manufacturer of the 5G radio frequency chips for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 14.