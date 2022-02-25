XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success.

XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection seen arriving in the second half of 2022.

Analyst Jonathan Chappell: "We forecast strong relative outperformance in revenue and margin expansion in 2H22 and 1H23, which coupled with the stock’s still-substantial multiple discount results in a favorable risk / reward trade-off for the equity, on an absolute and relative basis, with upside to the somewhat conservative guidance ranges likely to further narrow the wide valuation gap."

Evercore's price target of $91 on XPO is a blended P/E multiple of 17.0X the firm's 2023 EPS estimate adjusted for amortization of intangibles.

XPo Logistics (XPO) gained 1.59% in premarket trading to $70.50.

