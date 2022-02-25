Zynga says U.S. antitrust period for Take-Two deal expired

  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) said the antitrust waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino expired for its $12.7B sale to Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO). Zynga gained 3.2% in premarket trading, Take-Two rose 1%.
  • Zynga (ZNGA) also said the go shop period for its sale to Take-Two expired, according to a statement. Zynga expects the pending acquisition to be completed during the Q1 of Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2023, ending June 30.
  • The antitrust clearance comes after a report earlier this month that the deal could see an extended antitrust review. The Zynga deal seemed to usher in a spate of deals in the video game sector including Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned almost $70B purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Sony's (NYSE:SONY) deal to acquire 'Halo'/'Destiny' developer Bungie in $3.6B deal.
  • Take-Two agreed to buy Zynga for $12.7B to expand it mobile offerings last month.
